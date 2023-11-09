Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

TSE:PBL traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.68. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$16.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.68.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4602578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

