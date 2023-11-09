PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips Purchases 5,000 Shares

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.26 per share, with a total value of C$121,300.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,979.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$24.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.46. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$26.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.