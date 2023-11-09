Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells $50,010.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 125,025 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.37. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 235.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTIL

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.