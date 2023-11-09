Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Premia has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $18,887.78 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

