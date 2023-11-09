Presima Securities ULC Acquires 300 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 62.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.65. 90,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,930. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

