Presima Securities ULC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 7.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $28,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

