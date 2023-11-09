Presima Securities ULC Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 3.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 174,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.