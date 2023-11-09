Presima Securities ULC Has $7.12 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 2.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned about 1.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $10,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after buying an additional 1,230,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,094,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 3,644,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

