Presima Securities ULC Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.76. 443,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

