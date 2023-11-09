Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

Primerica Trading Up 0.1 %

Primerica stock opened at $203.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average of $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $207,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

