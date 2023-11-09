Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Chord Energy worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 689.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $160.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Chord Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

