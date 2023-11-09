Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Hamilton Lane worth $55,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

