Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,318 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $69,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $352.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

