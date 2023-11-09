ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 59,000 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,512,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,811,359.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. Analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

