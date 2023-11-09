ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.10

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 4193972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

