Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $324.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

