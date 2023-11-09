Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,042,000 after purchasing an additional 454,523 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

