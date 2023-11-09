Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 535 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

