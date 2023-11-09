Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 175,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.