Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.