Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.17 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,165,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

Hershey stock opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.