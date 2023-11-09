Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.19 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
