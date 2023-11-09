Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.47 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

