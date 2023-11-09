Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $609,000.

FAAR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

