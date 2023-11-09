Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.