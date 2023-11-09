Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 12,822 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

