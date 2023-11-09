Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 313 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

