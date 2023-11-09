Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.