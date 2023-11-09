Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.