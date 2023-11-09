Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after buying an additional 1,083,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 413,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

