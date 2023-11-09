Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,969 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

