Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 40,869 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,869 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

