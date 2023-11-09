ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT Stock Up 0.9 %

PGOO stock opened at GBX 49.15 ($0.61) on Thursday. ProVen Growth and Income VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 47.40 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £150.53 million, a P/E ratio of -614.38 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProVen Growth and Income VCT

In related news, insider Malcolm Moss sold 72,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £34,636.80 ($42,756.20). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT Company Profile

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

