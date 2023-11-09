PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $13.96. PubMatic shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 411,581 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $119,958.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $119,958.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,906 shares of company stock valued at $842,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its holdings in PubMatic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a PE ratio of 241.71 and a beta of 1.02.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

