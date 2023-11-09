Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Main Street Capital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 63.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

