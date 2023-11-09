Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Increased by Zacks Research

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. Pentair has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

