Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

