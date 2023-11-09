QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $179,341.76 and approximately $2,246.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 44% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,475.47 or 1.00159402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001716 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00102451 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,650.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

