Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Cut to GBX 38

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

RBW opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.44. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1-year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

