Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Cut to GBX 38

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
