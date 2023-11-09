Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 16.3 %

NASDAQ:METC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 747,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,290. The firm has a market cap of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 88.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

