Raymond James Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,029.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $975.00 to $1,029.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.40.

Shares of FICO opened at $941.09 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $437.30 and a 12 month high of $954.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $890.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.99. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

