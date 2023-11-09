RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 537,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,064,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl purchased 43,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 436.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

