Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 196.00% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.