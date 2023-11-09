Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$646,861.05 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total transaction of C$646,861.05.

On Monday, November 6th, Richard Lord sold 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total transaction of C$4,186.96.

On Friday, November 3rd, Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$35.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1315519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

RCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

