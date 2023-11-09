Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $2,229.92

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,229.92 or 0.05930461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $60,207.94 and approximately $17.70 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 537,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 27 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 537,394.25921386 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,104.35151428 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $8,937,853.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

