Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

