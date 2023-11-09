Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $119.21 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.