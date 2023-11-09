Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,735 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $1,379,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 175.9% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.05.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

