Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.