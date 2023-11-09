Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.