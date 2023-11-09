Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $506.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $506.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

